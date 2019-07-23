We are just one year away from the 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

It's the first time Tokyo has hosted the games since 1964.

This year, there are a record of 33 sports, including some new ones like skateboarding and surfing.

Several WNY natives are hoping to return to the games next year; Matt Anderson (Men's Volleyball), Jenn Suhr (Track and Field), Anita Alvarez (Synchronized Swimming) and Emily Regan (Rowing) all competed in the 2016 Olympics. Regan won a gold medal in her sport.

WNYers Wendy Casey (Boxing), Jon Jones (shot put), and Brian Irr (Karate) are also vying for spots in the Olympics.