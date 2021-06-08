Olympics livestreams, Aug. 7: U.S. women play for basketball, water polo gold

The Americans go for their seventh straight Olympic gold in women’s basketball and third in a row in women’s water polo Saturday.

TOKYO, Japan — The final medals will be decided in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday and two U.S. women’s teams try to extend their gold medal streaks. The Americans go for their seventh straight Olympic gold in women’s basketball and third in a row in women’s water polo.

The men’s and women’s 4x400-meter relay finals and the men’s marathon will wrap up action at the track.

Medals will also be decided in men’s diving, karate, wrestling, equestrian, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic swimming, men’s volleyball and more.

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. ET. Saturday, which spans Saturday night and Sunday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.