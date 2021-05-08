Olympics livestreams, Aug. 6: U.S. in men’s basketball gold medal game

TOKYO, Japan — The final weekend of Olympics is here, which means a lot of medals to be awarded in the next three days. The big event will be the U.S. taking on France for the men’s basketball gold medal. France defeated the U.S. to open the Tokyo Games.
In an interesting coincidence, both the U.S. women’s basketball and volleyball teams will be playing Serbia for the right to go to their gold medal games. Both events will be happening almost simultaneously, with the volleyball match starting 40 minutes before the basketball game.
Track and field will feature the men’s and women’s 4x100 relay finals and women’s 400-meter final. The men take on the 10-meter diving platform and medals will be awarded in men’s beach volleyball. And for something completely different, the women will run, shoot, swim, fence and even jump horses for the modern pentathlon gold.
Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are being livestreamed between 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. ET. Friday, which spans Friday night and Saturday morning in Japan. All livestreams can be found at nbcolympics.com.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams. These times and events are subject to change.
- 12:00am ET: Volleyball, Women’s Semifinal, USA vs. Serbia
- 12:40am ET: Women’s Basketball Semifinal, USA vs. Serbia
- 1:00am ET: Boxing, men's heavyweight gold medal bout; women's middleweight, men's lightweight semifinals
- 2:00am ET: Diving, Men's 10m Platform Prelims
- 2:20am ET: Water Polo, Men's Semifinal
- 2:30am ET: Track Cycling, Women's madison final; men's sprint semifinals & final; and women's sprint qualifying and R1 w/ repechages
- 2:30am ET: Modern Pentathlon, Women's Swim, Fencing Bonus, Riding
- 3:30am ET: Track and Field, Women's 20km Race Walk
- 4:00am ET: Karate, men's kata, women's kumite 61kg and men's kumite 75kg
- 4:30am ET: Sport Climbing, Women's Combined Final
- 5:15am ET: Wrestling, Men's freestyle (74kg, 125kg) and women's freestyle (53kg) wrestling medal bouts
- 6:00am ET: Field Hockey, Women's Gold Medal Game
- 6:30am ET: Modern Pentathlon, Women's Laser-Run Combined
- 6:30am ET: Synchronized Swimming, Team - Technical Routine
- 6:40am ET: Water Polo, Men's Semifinal
- 6:50am ET: Track and Field, Session 17
- 7:00am ET: Women’s Basketball Semifinal
- 7:00am ET: Soccer, Men's Bronze Medal Match
- 7:50am ET: Track and Field, Women's Javelin Final
- 8:00am ET: Track and Field, Men's 5,000m Final
- 8:00am ET: Volleyball, Women's Semifinal
- 8:35am ET: Track and Field, Women's 400m Final
- 8:50am ET: Track and Field, Women's 1,500m Final
- 9:30am ET: Track and Field, Women's 4x100m Relay Final
- 9:50am ET: Track and Field, Men's 4x100m Relay Final
- 6:00pm ET: Track and Field, Women's Marathon
- 6:30pm ET: Golf, Women's final round, Part 1
- 9:00pm ET: Beach Volleyball, Men's Bronze Medal Match
- 9:00pm ET: Diving, Men's 10m Platform Semis
- 9:00pm ET: Golf, Women's final round, Part 2
- 9:00pm ET: Rhythmic Gymnastics, Group All-Around Qualifying
- 10:15pm ET: Canoe/Kayak Sprint, Finals in men's and women's kayak four 500m, men's canoe single 1000m and women's canoe double 500m
- 10:30pm ET: Men’s Basketball, Gold Medal Game, France vs. USA
- 10:30pm ET: Beach Volleyball, Men's Gold Medal Match
- 11:00pm ET: Baseball, Bronze Medal Game, Dominican Republic vs. South Korea