Olympics

Newfane's Brian Irr falls in karate elimination round at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — Western New York native Brian Irr's Olympic run has come to an end of Saturday.

The 33-year-old represented Team USA in karate going up against teams such as Japan and Croatia.

On Saturday, Irr failed to advance out of the elimination round, losing his final match of the Olympics against Croatia in Pool B play, 3-1. He also broke his nose during the match.

The top two finishers in his pool moved on to the semifinals.

"His biggest goal was to make the Olympics and he made it, so now everything else is just gravy," Brian's father, John, told 2 On Your Side

Ivan Kvesic of Croatia, left, and Brian Irr of the United States compete in the men's kumite +75kg elimination round for karate at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

