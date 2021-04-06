Pegula falls to Switzerland's Bencic

Jessica Pegula will take the court again with Bethanie Mattek-Sands for their first doubles match up against Poland on Sunday.

TOKYO, Japan — The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have officially started, and some of our Western New York athletes are set to compete this weekend.

Overnight Friday Jessica Pegula competed in her first round of single's play. The match began 2 a.m. local time. Pegula took on Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in her Olympic debut.

Pegula fell short losing 6-3 in both the first and second sets, with Bencic winning the match.