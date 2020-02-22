LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Saturday marks exactly four decades since perhaps the greatest upset in the history of sports.

The U.S. men's hockey team upset the Soviet Union 4-3 on Feb. 22, 1980. The Americans went on to win the gold medal in the next game with a win over Finland.

The victory came at the height of the Cold War in a David vs. Goliath moment.

The canvas for the so-called Miracle On Ice was tiny Lake Placid, New York. The game and its impact can still be felt there today.

