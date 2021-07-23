How to watch Western New York's Olympians compete in Tokyo

Four athletes from Western New York are competing in this year's Olympics.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday on Most Buffalo, you were able to meet some of our Western New York Olympians.

Now we want to let you know when you can watch them compete in Tokyo.

You are going to have to get up really early, or just stay up really late, if you want to watch some of our Olympians compete live from Tokyo.

Let's start with volleyball player Matt Anderson. You saw Karys Belger's profile on him during Most Buffalo, and you can watch Anderson on Saturday morning at 8:45 as the United States takes on France in Pool B. That will streamed live online, and it will also air on NBC and Channel 2 starting at 9 a.m. as part of Saturday's coverage. Anderson is from West Seneca and is competing in his third Olympics. He was on the team that won the bronze in Rio.

In our 4 o'clock half-hour of Most Buffalo, Lauren Hall profiled Brian Irr. Since this is the first time karate is an Olympic sport, this is Irr's first Olympics. For the group he's competing in, the elimination, semifinals, final are all Saturday, August 7 streaming live at 1 a.m. Looking at the schedule, it looks like there are women's competitions first, so Irr might not be on right away. He's from Newfane, and is a Canisius College grad. He moved to Texas a few years ago to train.

Anita Alvarez is no stranger to the Olympics. She is competing in Artistic Swimming as part of a two-person team. Competition starts Monday, August 2 with the preliminaries for the Duet-Free Routine at 6:30 a.m. You'll be able to stream it live online.

Alvarez is from Kenmore, and this is her second Olympics. She hopes to be part of the first duet team to medal since 2004.

Finally, tennis player Jessie Pegula is playing in the first round of single's play on Saturday. That's streaming live online at 2 a.m. It's her first Olympics. She faces a Swiss player on Saturday who is also playing in her first Olympics. On our Town Hall last week, Pegula told us her mental toughness helped her over the past year during the pandemic and beyond. She's ranked 27th in the world.