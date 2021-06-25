Hobbs Kessler finishes 8th in U.S. Olympic semifinal heat, does not advance

Hobbs Kessler, who has family in Clarence, didn't make the cut, finishing eighth in his 1,500-meter semifinal race at the U.S. track and field trials.

EUGENE, Ore. — The grandson of Tom and Donna Frantz of Clarence competed in the 1,500-meter semifinals Friday, with an eye making the U.S. Olympic Team.

Hobbs Kessler didn't make the cut, though, finishing eighth out of 10 people in the second heat of the 1,500-meter race at the U.S. track and field trials in Eugene, Oregon.

His time was 3 minutes, 45.50 seconds, which shaved 0.13 off his time from the night before, but he failed to advance. The top five runners in his heat moved on to the 1,500-meter final.

Matthew Centrowitz won Kessler's heat, finishing in 3:42.96.

Earlier this week, the 18-year-old Kessler elected to turn professional and sign a deal with Adidas. He just graduated from Skyline High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Kessler ran his first race in his new shoes during the first round of the 1,500 meters Thursday at Hayward Field at the U.S. Olympic Team track and field trials. He finished in 3 minutes, 45.63 seconds to win his heat.

“It hasn’t sunk in, and I don’t know how long it will take,” Kessler said of being a professional. “It’s pretty amazing, and I’m very grateful.”

The 18-year-old from Michigan recently broke Jim Ryun’s American under-20 record with a time of 3:34.36 at the Portland Track Festival. Ryun’s mark had been on the books since 1966.

Kessler said the decision to turn pro was stressful.