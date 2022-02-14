WNY native Hayley Scamurra scores 1st Olympic goal

United States defeated Finland 4-1 at the Beijing Games to set up the sixth gold-medal showdown between the Americans and Canada.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York native Hayley Scamurra scored her first Olympic goal Monday as the United States faced Finland in the women's hockey semifinals. Scamurra scored the third goal for USA in the game.

Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots and the defending Olympic champion United States defeated Finland 4-1 at the Beijing Games to set up the sixth gold-medal showdown between the Americans and Canada. United States is scheduled to play Canada for the gold on Wednesday at 11:10 p.m on NBC.

The Canadians advanced earlier in the day after Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice in a 10-3 win over Switzerland. Canada erupted for five first-period goals in an Olympic-record span of 3:24 to reach the championship game for the seventh time in seven Olympic tournaments.

Finland will play Switzerland in the bronze-medal game on Wednesday.

2 On Your Side's Julianne Pelusi caught up with Scamurra before she traveled to Beijing for the Olympics. Scamurra told us, "I can feel the rallying people behind me, so I'm excited to represent them and bring a gold medal back there."

She added, "It's just so cool. All the love and support I've received just from Buffalo. It's meant the world to me, and I feel like we do have that special community where we really embrace each other. We're rooting for each other."

