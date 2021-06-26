Fredonia native Jenn Suhr falls short in bid to make Tokyo Olympics

The 2012 Olympic champion in the pole vault had reached 10 straight Olympic Games or world championships, a stretch that began in 2007.

EUGENE, Ore. — At age 39, Fredonia native Jenn Suhr made the women's pole vault final at the U.S. Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

However, she did not make the cut Saturday night. The 2012 Olympic champion had reached 10 straight Olympic Games or world championships, a stretch that began in 2007.

The 39-year-old Suhr had cleared 4.5 meters on Thursday to comfortably join the field of 12 that competed in the final on Saturday night. She had not competed since last year.

The top three vaulters, assuming they meet the Olympic qualifying standard, advanced to next month's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Suhr won the silver medal in Beijing and the gold medal in London, but she came up short after becoming ill in Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

