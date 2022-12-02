East Aurora native makes Olympic debut in ice dance competition

Kaitlin Hawayek and her partner Jean-Luc Baker competed in the first of two programs that determine the medal winners in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Olympic Ice Dance competition got underway early Saturday morning if you watched in the United States. The rhythm dance is the first of two programs that determines the medalists.

Kaitlin Hawayek, an East Aurora native, and her partner, Jean-Luc Baker, made their Olympic debut in Group 3 of the competition. They skated to Donna Summer's "Love to Love You Baby" and "Bad Girls."

The two were Olympic alternates in 2018, and after it finally became official they would be competing in the 2022 Winter Games, Hawayek told 2 On Your Side, "There's something about that 'Olympian' title that just really just gives a little extra oomph."

Hawayek and Baker were the first of three U.S. teams to compete and earned a 74.58. Following them in Group 5 were the other U.S. teams — Madison Check and Evan Bates and partners Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

In the rhythm dance competition, ice dance couples are assigned rhythms their programs must include. This year, that included street dance, jazz, reggae, and blues.

After the first round, Hawayek and Baker are in 11th place. Team USA still has a chance to medal after tomorrow's free skate. Madison Hubbel and Zachary Donohue are in third with 87.13 points, followed by Madison Chock and Evan Bates in fourth with 84.14 points.