East Aurora's Hawayek, Baker finish 11th in Olympics ice dance

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — East Aurora's Kaitlin Hawayek and her partner, Jean-Luc Baker, needed a big day to get on the medal stand at the Winter Olympics on Sunday.

They were 11th after the rhythm dance competition on Saturday, scoring 74.58 points with the free dance portion yet to go Sunday night.

Hawayek and Baker scored 115.16, in the free dance which was good enough to keep them atop the standings through the first 10 pairings. It wasn't enough, though to top the standings, as they finished 11th with 189.74 total points.

Hawayek and Baker were one of three American ice dance teams competing in Beijing and this was their first Olympic Games. There were 23 pairs overall.

The other U.S. ice dance teams were Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, Madison Chock, and Evan Bates. Hubbell and Donohue scored 218.02 points during the two-night event to take the bronze; Chock and Bates scored 214.77 and finished just off the podium in fourth.

Hawayek's family showed their support from more than 6,000 miles away on Sunday night. The Aurora Theater also got dressed up for the occasion, delivering a special message for the Olympians and their families on its marquee on Main Street.

"There's something about that 'Olympian' title that just really just gives a little extra oomph," Hawayek told 2 On Your Side's Lauren Hall before traveling overseas for her first Winter Games experience.

The Hawayeks watched the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics at a U.S. Figure Skating event in San Diego, and then they came back to East Aurora to catch their daughter's events with friends and family.