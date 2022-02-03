Derby native Tricia Mangan returns to the U.S. Olympic Alpine Ski Team

The 2-time Olympian from Derby is in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Games with hopes of building on her previous alpine ski team experience in Pyeongchang.

DERBY, N.Y. — Tricia Mangan is a familiar name to many Western New Yorkers by now.

The two-time Olympian from Derby is in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Games with hopes of building on her previous alpine ski team experience in Pyeongchang.

"I definitely put so much pressure on myself, pretty unnecessarily, to prove that I belonged there last time," Mangan said during a Zoom interview with 2 On Your Side.

Instead of stress, this year Mangan says she's focused on putting her best skiing forward. She's been competing nonstop leading up to the Winter Games in Giant Slalom at Killington, Vt., Downhill, and Super G in Lake Louise, Alberta, and in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, just after learning she made the U.S. Olympic Alpine Ski Team on January 21.

"I found out by a phone call. Our head of Alpine Director called me and said, 'You've made it!' I didn't expect the call to be about that, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh!" Mangan said.

From her early days at Holimont in Ellicottville to the slopes of Bristol Mountain in Rochester, Tricia isn't the only Mangan who has seen success in skiing, although she is the most accomplished.

"I mean, I think we were skiing at like 3 years old, but we jumped into the racing. I think around 6," Mangan said.

Tricia's main motivator when she was young was her twin brother, William.

"I might be unique in that like growing up. It was never like, 'I want to be an Olympian.' It was just like very much in the moment, like, 'I want to be really fast, and I want to work really hard toward that.' "

That desire and determination to get faster helped Mangan rise quickly, her father David told 2 On Your Side. First, she won the Eastern Championships in Super G, then she made it to the World Cup level, and then the 2018 Olympic Games. Her selection for Pyeongchang came after a friend and teammate were injured.

"She was literally the last person added to the team," David Mangan said.

"It was unbelievable, you know, a roller coaster of emotions. Super exciting. And then, you know, we were lucky enough to be able to go as a family to cheer her on there," he added.

What's different this time around is that Mangan made Team USA as an independent athlete, without the support of the U.S. Ski Team, which is typically the source of most American athletes.

That decision was prompted by her decision to attend Dartmouth College in New Hampshire while continuing her training. Tricia skied for Dartmouth for two seasons, and last spring, she graduated with a degree in biomedical engineering.

"It's always an unbelievable honor, but it was even, maybe more of an honor or more of an affirmation of how hard she works, because she's coming as an independent, which is just that much harder to do," David Mangan said.

Tricia added: "The biggest reason I'm here is that I have such an amazing community of people largely in Buffalo that have supported me and made this possible."

While the Mangans will not be able to attend the Beijing Winter games because of COVID restrictions, David and Tricia's mom, Martha, say plans are in the works to have a watch party at Holimont. Olympic families are being invited to attend their own watch party in Park City, Utah, during competition.

Martha and Tricia said she expects to compete in the Alpine Combined race, which is set to begin on February 17. Her selection for Super G remains TBD.

Her goal for the 2022 Games?