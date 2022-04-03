Cheektowaga athlete to compete in the Special Olympics this summer

Pamela Elberson has been swimming for more than 30 years, even qualifying for the Special Olympics this June in Orlando for the first time ever.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — If great minds can think alike, it only makes sense twins like Pam Elberson and Patty Keller would share a love for the same sport.

"This has been a great experience, to get back in the water together to swim, because we swam so much as youngsters," Keller said.

The only difference is that Keller is just getting back into the water, while Elberson has been in it for more than 30 years, even qualifying for the Special Olympics this June in Orlando for the first time ever.

"I love getting in the pool and swimming," Elberson said. "I'm happy. I'm so happy I'm doing this. I'm going to bring home a gold medal."

She's going to do it all thanks to a little help from her coach, Brandi Bashor, that goes beyond just the fine-tuning of her skills.

"Pammy was not able to get into a pool because of COVID," Keller said. "So I reached out to the coach here, Bashor. She was gracious enough to allow us to come in (here to University at Buffalo's pool), join the USA Masters Swim Team, and Pammy has been swimming for the last month."

Added Bashor: "People that love swimming are a family, so the idea that somebody who loves the sport of swimming that doesn't have a place was like, break open my heart. So I love that we are able to get in the water, so she's able to train, able to practice, so she has this opportunity."

It's one Bashor knows Elberson will excel at now that she has all the right resources.

"You can just tell watching her in the water, she loves to swim and she loves to work hard at it," Bashor said.

"She comes three days a week and on Saturday mornings. She's up at 6 to be here by 7," Keller said.