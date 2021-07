Jordan Nwora has been selected to play for the Nigerian men's basketball team.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Western New Yorker is headed to the Olympics.

Jordan Nwora has been selected to play for the Nigerian men's basketball team. Nwora is currently a member of the Milwaukee Bucks and was scheduled to travel to Tokyo following the NBA finals.

Milwaukee won Game 6 on Tuesday night to win its first NBA championship in 50 years.

Nwora is from Buffalo. He played high school basketball at Amherst Central before transferring to Park.