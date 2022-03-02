Buffalo native Hagen Kearney reaches snowboard cross finals at Winter Olympics

He finished his qualifying run in 1 minute, 17.81 seconds, good enough for seventh out of 32 Olympians. Kearney finished 13th in the 2018 Winter Games.

BEIJING, China — Buffalo native Hagen Kearney now has a chance to bring home a medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

He finished his qualifying run during the men's snowboard cross competition in 1 minute, 17.81 seconds, good enough for seventh out of 32 Olympians. He was 1.52 seconds off the pace of the top qualifier, Canadian Eliot Grondin.

The men's snowboard cross finals begin at 1 a.m. Thursday and can be watched via livestream on NBC.

Kearney finished 13th in 2018 at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Kearney is originally from Buffalo, and he spent his childhood in Bradford, Pa., then moved out to Colorado when he was in fourth grade.

Kearney has always been around cold and snowy environments, something that served his purpose.

“My brother and I first got on skis at Holiday Valley and I remember being on skis and seeing snowboarders on a halfpipe, this was the mid to late 1990s, I was so young. I remember thinking I truly wish I wasn't on these ski's right now," Kearney told 2 On Your Side before the Winter Games.