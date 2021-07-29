Brian Irr shares a behind-the-scenes look at Olympic Games

The karate kid from Newfane has been sharing his Olympic journey on social media.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — USA Karate team member and Newfane native Brian Irr is getting ready to compete at the Olympics. USA Karate has been posting clips of Irr on their Instagram stories. The videos show him practicing and showing what he likes to do during his downtime, like playing video games.

As Irr made his way to the games in Tokyo, his hometown of Newfane showed support. Signs were posted in shops around town in the days leading up to his departure.