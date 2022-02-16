Beijing Preview, Feb. 16: US vs. Canada for women's hockey gold again

Get your popcorn ready Wednesday for one of the best sports rivalries in North America.

BEIJING, China — This was one Olympic final you could plan ahead for.

For the sixth time in seven Winter Games, the United States and Canada will play for the gold medal in women's hockey.

The matchup that has felt like almost a foregone conclusion throughout the Beijing Olympics will take place at 11:10 p.m. EST on Wednesday night on NBC. It will also be streamed live online at nbcolympics.com and the NBC Sports App. Cable, satellite or streaming service authentication is required.

It will be one of the most anticipated events of these Games in North America.

Canada has won four Olympic gold medals in women's hockey, and the U.S. won the other two. Canada has 11 golds at the world championships, and the U.S. has nine. Nobody else has any.

When the teams met in the preliminary round of this tournament, Canada won 4-2, although the U.S. had a 53-27 advantage in shots.

Canada has outscored its opponents 54-8 in six games. The U.S. has outscored opponents 28-8.

There are also two quarterfinals in men's hockey set for Wednesday: USA Network will show some of Finland vs. Switzerland live at 5:05 a.m. — and Sweden vs. Canada live at 8:30 a.m.

Finland and Switzerland play for the bronze medal in women's hockey. USA Network will have coverage of that between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Shiffrin fastest in downhill ahead of alpine combined

Still without a medal at these Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin has confirmed her plans to enter the maximum six Alpine events possible. That means the combined and the team event are still to come for her.

The American skier posted the fastest time in downhill training for the combined. She finished 0.93 seconds ahead of Wendy Holdener of Switzerland and 0.94 ahead of Ester Ledecka, who is attempting to win a second event at a second straight Olympics after successfully defending her gold in snowboarding’s parallel giant slalom.

Shiffrin hasn't finished higher than ninth in her first four races.

The combined includes one downhill run and one slalom run.

Going for five in biathlon

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland has three gold medals and a bronze so far at the Beijing Games. She's expected to compete again for Norway in the women's biathlon relay.

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands tries for her third gold medal when she competes in the women's 1,500-meter short track speedskating event. That will be live on USA Network in the morning, with an encore presentation on NBC in prime time.

U.S. wraps up curling round robin play

The American men's curling team plays its final preliminary round match against Denmark. The U.S., which won gold four years ago, fell to 4-4 when it lost to Italy 10-4.

“If some games go the right way, all we can do is to win our last game and see what happens," skip John Shuster said.

The U.S. women face Japan.

Also of note