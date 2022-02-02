Williamsville native Hayley Scamurra talks Olympic gold

Williamsville native Hayley Scamurra dropped everything but the gloves when Team USA came calling, and now she's onto Beijing, ready to play Finland on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — "It was just a surreal feeling. It just all culminated in that moment," Williamsville native Hayley Scamurra said about her selection to represent Team USA in women's hockey in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

When a dream turns into a reality, everything else can wait.

"I was actually doing grad school for speech language pathology... then once USA stuff started happening, I dropped out of grad school," Scamurra said.

"So, I was like, I can do that anytime I want. This is a once in a life time opportunity. So, I just started dialing in on hockey."

Scamurra dropped everything but the gloves when Team USA came calling, and now she's onto Beijing, ready to play Finland on Thursday.

All of the hard work she put in with her family growing up in Western New York is paying off.

"I started on the backyard rink back home. I have three older brothers, so they were skating and zooming around, so I just wanted to join in on the fun," Scamurra said.

Her father was a hockey player too, and was with the Washington Capitals for four seasons.

"He would bribe me with M&Ms to get me to do laps around the rink. I just fell in love with it," Scamurra said.

The love for the rink turned into the only thing sweeter than M&M candies - the quest for a gold medal and her support from the City of Good Neighbors.

"It's just so cool. All the love and support I've received just from Buffalo. It's meant the world to me, and I feel like we do have that special community where we really embrace each other. We're rooting for each other," Scamurra said.