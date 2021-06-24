2 Paralympian athletes with WNY ties prepare for Tokyo Games

Competing with the U.S. Paralympics track and field team will be Michael Brannigan, who trains in Williamsville, and Rayven Sample of Falconer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we get set for all the excitement of the Summer Olympics coming your way next month from Tokyo, we are also awaiting the Paralympics, which will happen just one month later. NBC will cover both sets of the games.

Thursday we learned two athletes with connections to Western New York have been named to the U.S. Track and Field team for those Paralympics games.

The track at Williamsville East High School was actually part of the training ground for a young Paralympian who already won a gold medal in 2016 in Rio and soon will be on his way to Tokyo to compete in the Paralympics once again.

The cheers came from a front porch of a home in Williamsville as an official with the Paralympics U.S. Track and Field team made the announcement of athletes who were selected as members.

That's how 25-year-old Michael Brannigan learned with his mom and dad, visiting from Long Island, and his coach and friends here in Williamsville that he's back as a middle distance runner for the 1,500 meters event. No surprise with Brannigan's medals from events around the world that the Paralympian with autism will be back.

Brannigan told us his philosophy about competitive running which he began at the age of 7.

"It's a blessing. It's a God-given gift, and it makes me feel happy. It releases the stress. Helps your mind, it doesn't let anything bother me, and I want to go out there and run fast," Brannigan said.

And he is very fast. He clocked a 3 minutes, 57:58 seconds for the mile in 2016, just a month before winning that 2016 gold medal in Rio De Janeiro.

His coach, Sonja Robinson, is from Williamsville and brought Michael back to stay at her mother's home here to avoid COVID downstate. She says simply about his running, "He loves to run. He just is passionate about it. He would do it without the medals," adding some laughter.

Mom and dad, sadly, won't be at the Paralympics with COVID restrictions in Japan, but they have seen Michael compete in other international events. He learned as a child to channel his amazing energy into the sport of running.

Edie Brannigan says, "Sometimes I just want to fall to my knees and thank God for the gift that he gave Mikey, that allows him to travel and see the world."

And Kevin Brannigan adds, "I didn't think running was definitely going to take off like it did, but I had to find an individual sport that would help him."

It also helped Rayven Sample of Falconer, in Chautauqua County, who will run the 400 meters race as another U.S. Paralympic athlete in Tokyo.

And Michael Brannigan has this suggestion for parents and children with autism as he recalls his own childhood which could be a struggle at times.

He says: "When I was a kid it was difficult for me to find a passion I love. Find something you're good at and go after it."