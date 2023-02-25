Olympic ice dancers Hawayek and Baker withdraw from worlds

Hawayek — from East Aurora — explained why they made the decision to withdraw through a post on Saturday on Instagram.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Olympic ice dancers Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean Luc Baker withdrew Friday from figure skating’s world championships as they continue to prioritize “their healing and mental health.”

On Saturday, Hawayek — from East Aurora — explained why through a post made on Instagram.

"Many people don’t know that during the Olympic season, I not only experienced a significant concussion, but I also fully tore my ACL in the same training incident," Hawayek said in the post.

"The athlete mentality came into full force as I my dream of going to the Olympics was so close to achieving and at that moment, pushing myself to return in time for the season was not a question in my mind."

Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko will take their place next month in Saitama, Japan.

Hawayek and Baker were 11th at last year’s Beijing Games, earned silver medals at both of their Grand Prix events this season and were fifth at Grand Prix Final in December.

But they withdrew shortly before last month’s U.S. championships, saying a series of physical and mental hurdles over the last 18 months had led to their decision to step away.

"This past year, I have continued to face significant post-concussive challenges that put me in constant pain and limitation to how I could live my life outside training," Hawayek said. "And as the months past and I pushed through, anxiety and depression really began to have an impact on my life that felt too large to just push through and continue to ignore in order to live the 'tough competitor' mentality."

Hawayek and Baker had petitioned for a spot at the world championships, where they were eighth last year.

Three-time world medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates, fresh off a fourth national title, will lead the U.S. contingent when worlds begins March 20. Caroline Green and Michael Parsons also will compete in ice dance for the Americans.

"Our competitive aspirations are still there, and Jean-Luc and I are putting our focus onto next season, allowing myself to take the time now to get my physical and mental health to where it needs to be to continue to perform with the same authenticity and love that we value so much in what we put out on the ice," Hawayek said.