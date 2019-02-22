BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday the Buffalo Sabres announced that they have placed forward Kyle Okposo on injured reserve. Okposo suffered a concussion in a fight with New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo in last Friday's game against the Rangers.

Okposo traveled with the team to New Jersey but didn't play. He was sent home before the Sabres played the Panthers in Florida. It's the third concussion for Okposo in the last three years. After suffering a concussion in March of 2017 Okposo spent time in the Neuro ICU of Buffalo General Medical Center.

The Sabres also sent defenseman Lawrence Pilut to Rochester of the American Hockey League. While Pilut heads down the thruway two others are coming up to join the Sabres. The team has recalled forwards Danny O'Regan and Scott Wilson from the Amerks.