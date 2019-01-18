KENMORE, N.Y. — In her sophomore season Kenmore East's Lyndsay O'Brien tore the ACL in her right knee on the first day of basketball tryouts. Unfortunately a little over a year later she tore the ACL in her left knee and underwent another surgery.

This year O'Brien has returned to playing her three sports, soccer track and this winter basketball. Its been a long tough road back for O'Brien.

She told Two On Your Side's Stu Boyar "I think about them every day still to this day you know. I look down and I see my two knees and I see those scars. And I just think of how tough and how mentally strong they've made me become."

Bulldogs head coach Leslie Simon said, "It is an inspiration to anyone who's down. All our coaches say to our teams, when you're knocked down get up. She's got up twice and she's got up even tougher."

O'Brien wants to study nursing at Daemen College. She said she wants to use her experiences to help others.