DAYTON, Ohio — Bobby Hurley has now led Arizona State to its first ever NCAA Tournament win. The Sun Devils beat St. John's 74-65 in a First Four game Wednesday night for the right to advance to face UB Friday in Tulsa.

Nate Oats has called the match-up against Hurley "less than ideal." The two remain close friends after Hurley hired Oats as an assistant in helping to lead UB to its first ever NCAA appearance.

Now Oats has taken the program to a new level. They upset Arizona in the first round last year, and after a 31-win season are a six seed in this year's tournament.

Hurley has said he is "very proud" of what UB has accomplished.

They match-up is now set for 4:00pm Friday in Tulsa.