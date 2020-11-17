NYSPHSAA delays start of high risk winter sports into 2021

Earlier this month, low risk sports got the 'OK' to be played starting November 30.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has announced that high risk winter sports will be delayed into 2021.

NYSPHSAA says that high risk sports, that include basketball, competitive cheerleading, ice hockey, and wrestling, have a scheduled start date for January 4, 2021.

In a memo on their website, they say:

"State officials have not provided authorization for high risk winter sports to begin play. NYSPHSAA has established January 4th as the scheduled start date for high risk winter sports.

Winter sports must abide by the NYSDOH guidance on high risk sports; no games may be played until additional authorization is provided. See pages 6-7 for information on off-season conditioning activities.

The decision to conduct off-season conditioning activities is determined by the individual school districts."