New York State Public High School Athletic Association reaches agreement with Section VI

The decision allows officials, including referees to be at school sporting events starting Tuesday as scheduled.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has reached a five-year agreement with Section VI.

The decision allows officials, including referees, to be at school sporting events starting Tuesday as scheduled.

It comes after the Executive Director of NYSPHSAA, Doctor Robert Zayas requested a meeting Monday between both parties.

Hours later he took to Twitter saying, quote "Appreciative of the work of Section VI & the Western NY Sports Officials to ensure students are afforded the opportunity to play! Both groups agreed in principle on a 5-year contract this evening. High school sports benefit students, schools, and communities."



Appreciative of the work of @SectionVI & the Western NY Sports Officials to ensure students are afforded the opportunity to play! Both groups agreed in principle on a 5-year contract this evening. High school sports benefit students, schools and communities. @NYSPHSAA — Dr. Robert Zayas (@RobertZayasNY) August 30, 2022

Doctor Zayas previously said quote, "both groups want resolution for the betterment of students. Students can't afford to be negatively impacted by this situation."

As a result of ongoing contract negotiations between @SectionVI & officials, I have requested a meeting on Monday in Buffalo. Both groups want resolution for the betterment of students. I look fwd to the meeting. Students can’t afford to be negatively impacted by this situation. — Dr. Robert Zayas (@RobertZayasNY) August 26, 2022