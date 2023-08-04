NYS Golden Gloves tournament held at Buffalo RiverWorks

The winners from the open-class matches are heading to nationals in Philadelphia, which will be held from May 8 to May 13.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The prestigious Golden Gloves tournament brought in the best boxers from across the state this weekend for the amateur championship.

It's the 100th anniversary of the Buffalo boxing tournament, which has seen a number of household names through the years, such as Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard.

"Build character, build self-esteem, build courage, build confidence, so that they can go on to other things," Don Patterson, president of the NYS Golden Gloves, told 2 On Your Side at Buffalo RiverWorks.

"You teach them the life lessons that's going to help them be successful in whatever they do, and that's what's going on here today."

The winner of that tournament will get to go to the Olympic trials.