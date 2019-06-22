BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the first round of the NHL draft Sabres GM Jason Botterill said he made some effort to move up from the number seven slot but not from pick # 31.

The Sabres used their first pick in the draft, seventh overall on center Dylan Cozens. This was a deep and talented draft and even though Botterill got his man he really like some other players too. "We were locked in based off our list and how we prepared for it. But I'll tell you right off the bat, there was a lot of players in there that I'd like to have on my team. A lot of different types of players. Defensemen, scoring wingers, power forwards. It was a unique draft that seemed to sort of touch point on every position."

Botterill indicated more things might be happening at the start of free agency or sometime in the summer.