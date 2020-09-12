No. 24 Buffalo officially declared MAC East champions

The Mid-American Conference made it official by declaring No. 24 Buffalo as winners of the East Division football title.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Mid-American Conference made it official by declaring No. 24 Buffalo as winners of the East Division football title.

The announcement comes after the Bulls appeared to clinch the title outright once their game against Ohio last Saturday was canceled and declared a no-contest. That decision was made because the Bobcats' roster was depleted due to COVID-19.