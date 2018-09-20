BUFFALO, N.Y. - Two well known former Buffalo Bandits players will serve as the head coaches for the team, according to Bandits general manager Steve Dietrich.

Rich Kilgour and John Tavares will share head coaching duties for the 2018-2019 season.

The announcement was made on Thursday morning.

“Based on their experiences within our organization, both as coaches and high-caliber players, we are excited to welcome Rich and John into head-coaching roles,” Dietrich said in a news release issued on Thursday. “We are confident that their talent and rich history within our organization will propel our team and help us to achieve our organizational goals.”

Both Kilgour and Tavares served as assistant coaches with the Bandits in 2018. The team failed to make the playoffs, only winning eight games.

Tavares is a four-time MVP who played for the Bandits for 24 years (1992-2015). He is the NLL's all-time leader in games played (306), goals (815), assists (934) and points (1,749).

Kilgour spent his entire 18-year playing career (1992-2009) as a defensive specialist for the Bandits, serving as the team’s captain for 12 seasons from 1998 to 2009.

The Bandits season starts on Saturday, December 1st with a home game against Toronto.

© 2018 WGRZ