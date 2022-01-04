In a rare 'off' night for the Bandits, their fans were still 'on'

Despite a strong comeback, the Bandits didn't quite have it on Saturday night. But the fans did, with 12,435 of them in the building to cheer on their team.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Editor's note: The video above was published on April 1.

The Buffalo Bandits losing was a story in itself. Saturday night was just the third game they've dropped this season, and the other losses have been by one and two goals.

The New York Riptide, now 5-10 this season, left KeyBank Center with a 15-12 victory Saturday night.

2 On Your Side's Julianne Pelusi spoke with Bandits coach John Tavares before the game about his team's consistency.

"The guys show up every night to play, and I keep getting concerned one night they're not going to, and they keep showing up," Tavares said Saturday.

Despite a strong comeback, the Bandits didn't quite have it on Saturday night, but the fans did, with 12,435 of them in the building to cheer on their team. Those fans stuck around for the end of the game when the Bandits trailed by seven goals early in the fourth quarter, still holding out hope.

Buffalo has the best attendance in the National Lacrosse League, averaging just over 9,000 fans per game ahead of Saturday night.

Now the quest to clinch the East Division, which would have been theirs with a win over the Riptide, lives on, so the Bandits can promise those fans a postseason home game when they playoffs begin in May.

The Bandits will try once again next Saturday at 7 p.m. on the road against the Georgia Swarm.

The @NLLBandits trail by 7 in the fourth quarter, and THIS is the crowd still holding out hope at KeyBank Center @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/rqEkgUiOSf — Julianne Pelusi (@JuliannePelusi) April 9, 2022