National Lacrosse League hoping to start 35th season in April

Under the league's current plan, teams would report to individual training camps in mid-March under strict guidelines.

PHILADELPHIA — The National Lacrosse League announced Wednesday that it plans on starting it's 35th season in April 2021.

The league says it is specifically targeting the weekend of April 9 and April 11. However, the league added that its focus is to work with health authorities and local jurisdictions to develop health and safety protocols for both the players and fans.

“We have been continuously working with our teams, Players’ Association, arenas, and health and government officials to prepare to play our 35th season. An April start date will give us sufficient time to have our protocols in place for players, coaches, staff as well as fans,” National Lacrosse League Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said.

“We are working with all teams to provide the safest environment and an acceptable level of fans in the stands. We understand that current circumstances will dictate whether this plan is achievable, and we will be prepared to remain flexible and pivot as needed. We want to thank all our players, fans and partners who have supported our efforts to stay connected and engaged during this prolonged offseason and are looking forward to returning to play in April.”

Under the league's current plan, teams would report to individual training camps in mid-March under strict guidelines. Some camps would be virtual, while others would be in-person.

The league says it's currently in the process of devising several scenarios, factoring in current and longer-term restrictions in municipalities here in the United States and in Canada.