BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Lacrosse League has cancelled the rest of the regular season. Play has been suspended since March 12 because of the corona virus pandemic.

The regular season was scheduled to end April 25. No decision has been made on whether or not the league will resume for a post season.

“With three weekends left in the regular season and the uncertainty about resumption during that time, we decided it is in the best interests of our players, coaches, staff, partners and fans to remove any uncertainty. Our goal is to find the best, and safest, solution for resumption of play, but what that looks like, and when that occurs, cannot be determined today,” NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said.

The Bandits are 7-4 and tied with Toronto, a half-game behind Halifax (8-5) in the North Division.

