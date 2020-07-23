Matt Spanger to stay with Buffalo Bandits for 2 more years

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Toronto-native defenseman Matt Spanger signed a two-year contract with the Buffalo Bandits on Thursday.
Pending league approval, this will keep the 28-year-old with a team he's already been playing with for two years.
Spanger's 2020 season accomplishments included setting a career highs in assists (7), points (8) and loose ball recoveries (61). He is also tied for eighth in the NLL for his career best of 16 caused turnovers.
Spanger joined the Bandits in 2019 after two seasons with the New England Black Wolves. He's played 11 games for the Bandits in his career here.
