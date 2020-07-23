Matt Spanger to stay with Buffalo Bandits for 2 more years

Spanger has been with the team since 2019 and pending league approval, he'll stay in Buffalo for two more years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Toronto-native defenseman Matt Spanger signed a two-year contract with the Buffalo Bandits on Thursday.

Pending league approval, this will keep the 28-year-old with a team he's already been playing with for two years.

Spanger's 2020 season accomplishments included setting a career highs in assists (7), points (8) and loose ball recoveries (61). He is also tied for eighth in the NLL for his career best of 16 caused turnovers.