Bandits win East Conference championship and advance to NLL finals

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bandits beat the Toronto Rock 17-8 in game two of the East Conference Finals to advance to the National Lacrosse League finals on Saturday night.

Buffalo and Toronto faced off on back-to-back nights and the Bandits were able to sweep the Rock in just two games for the second straight season.

Toronto came out strong in the first quarter but Buffalo answered right back scoring a dominating eight goals in just the second quarter alone.

Chris Cloutier led the way with six goals on the night followed up by Dhane Smith and Tehoka Nanticoke both with three of their own. Matt Vinc also had another strong performance with 33 saves in goal.