Bandits lose in Colorado, will play decisive Game 3 in NLL Finals

Colorado scored 5 unanswered goals in the 4th quarter to knock off the Bandits 11-8. Game 3 for the NLL title will be Saturday at KeyBank Center.

DENVER — The Bandits leave Colorado with a missed opportunity at the National Lacrosse League title as Buffalo was defeated on Saturday night.

The Mammoth scored five unanswered goals in the final quarter to defeat the Bandits 11-8.

The Bandits started slow on offense, trailing 2-0 in the second period, but that's when Buffalo decided to go off. Dhane Smith opened the scoring for Buffalo, making it 2-1 Colorado.

Ian MacKay tied things up in the second, and then Smith notched his second of the night, giving the Bandits a 3-2 lead. Josh Byrne had two goals for Buffalo in the first half as well.

Buffalo went on to score five unanswered goals. Colorado kept it close as the Bandits led 6-4 at the break.

In the third quarter, both teams battled and didn't give an inch. Buffalo led 7-6 after three.

In the final quarter, Kyle Buchanan snatched up a rebound to give the Bandits a two-goal lead. Colorado responded with a goal of their own to make it 8-7.

With 10 minutes, 56 seconds left, Zed Williams scores his fourth of the night for Colorado, which tied it up at 8.

Dylan Kinnear gave the Mammoth the lead with a beautiful one-timer-type, go-ahead goal, as Colorado went up 9-8.

The Mammoth weren't done. They scored four unanswered to lead Buffalo 10-8. Moments later they made it five unanswered, Brett McIntyre put Colorado up 11-8.

Game 3 for the title is Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

