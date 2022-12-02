x
Bandits

Bandits lose first game of season, fall 12-10 in Toronto

The Bandits were the final team to suffer a loss in the 2022 National Lacrosse League season.
Credit: BANDITS.COM

TORONTO, ON — The Buffalo Bandits suffered their first loss of the season, 12-10 on the road versus Toronto on Saturday night.

The Bandits were the final team in the National Lacrosse League to lose this season.

Toronto lead 8-4 at the half, but the Bandits were able to comeback and tie things at 9 apiece in the second half. The Rock scored three unanswered goals late in the game, securing the Toronto win. 

The Bandits are now 6-1 this season. 

Next up, the Bandits host the Albany Firebirds at KeyBank Center on Feb 18th. 

