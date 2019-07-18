BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bandits came up just short in their quest for a title this year.. but their star goalie earned himself a big honor.

The National Lacrosse League just named Matt Vinc Goalie of the Year, the seventh time he's received that award in the last ten years, and the first Bandit to win it in a decade.

No one else has ever won it more than twice.

We showed you back in May that Vinc isn't just a lacrosse star. He's also a teacher and coach across the border in St. Catharine's, Ontario, making an impact on high school athletes there.

Vinc and the Bandits lost in the title game this year after setting a franchise record with 14 wins.