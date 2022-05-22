Bandits get 2 weeks to prepare for NLL championship round

Buffalo heads to National Lacrosse League championship for the first time since 2019 and will do so with some extra preparation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bandits are heading to the National Lacrosse League championship series for the first since 2019, a year where they lost to Calgary in the finals, which also happens to be the last time that the NLL had a full season, due to COVID.

Buffalo will play the winner of Colorado and San Diego, with those two teams getting set for Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals series on Saturday night. This past weekend, San Diego won 11-10 in overtime to force a Game 3.

With the Seals winning in overtime, it gives Buffalo some extra time to rest and prepare after it swept Toronto 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Bandits' core group of guys has been on the roster for several seasons, a few have both the 2016 and 2019 championship losses still on their minds.

Bandits goalie Matt Vinc says the team is excited about advancing, but they are already thinking about the next series. Vinc said that "we are already thinking about it" and that "preparations start tomorrow."

Game 1 of the NLL Championship is Saturday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. Buffalo will host at KeyBank Center; it is the No. 1 seed in the postseason.

GAME 1 IN BANDITLAND.



Tickets go on sale Monday at 10am! pic.twitter.com/TB4ZCcwBJW — Buffalo Bandits (@NLLBandits) May 22, 2022