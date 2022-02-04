Dhane Smith having career year for Bandits

Bandits veteran Dhane Smith is on pace to break a personal and league-wide record as the Bandits continue to roll through the season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite the Bandits losing a heartbreak battle to Colorado on Saturday night 15-14, Buffalo is still a major contender to bring home an NLL title this spring.

A huge part of that is because of Dhane Smith, who is putting up big time numbers for the Bandits.

2 On Your Side's Brian Chojnacki caught up with Smith this weekend to see what's been working for the veteran forward, and how he's been having his way with the league.

Chojnacki asked, "Beyond cliché, there has to be something that maybe you started doing this in practice, or this to your body? Or is it really just a sense of, 'Man, I am just showing up year after year, and finally it is just getting easier.' What is it?"

"Man, it's crazy," Smith said. "In 2016, I broke all of the records and all that stuff, I never thought I could do that again. But this year I am on pace to do it again. I know it sounds cliché, but I give credit to the people around me, offensive and defensive teammates; obviously my coaches have helped me throughout this process."

Dhane had 137 points in 2016, a league record yet to be broken. But this year, with three games left, he could break his own record. Smith leads the NLL with 117 points, which is 24 more than the forward in second place.

The play of Smith and the Bandits has brought in a league-high attendance. Buffalo is the only team in the NLL to average more than 9,000 fans per game.

With the highest attendance in the NLL, what does that mean to Smith and the Bandits as a team?

"We haven't lost at home this year, and it is due to them (the fans)," Smith said. "Teams come to our arena and think, 'Wow, this incredible, this is what the NLL should be like.' They are afraid to play there because we have that extra man."