Bandits' Dhane Smith on verge of breaking NLL single-season points record

Dhane Smith and the Bandits are off this weekend, which gives Smith extra time to prepare for a historic closure to the regular season on April 30.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bandits are off this week before they close out the regular season on April 30.

While the result of that game won't mean much in the standings, since the Bandits have already clinched first place, it is a major night for Dhane Smith, who is just three points away from breaking his 2016 National Lacrosse League single-season league record of 137 points.

This week 2 On Your Side Brian Chojnacki went one-on-one with Dhane to see how he's preparing for this historic night.

Chojnacki asked Smith how he plans on prepping for the final game.

"I don't think anything changes, to be honest," Smith said. "To think that I am that close from 2016, I remember in 2016, I thought there was no chance that I would break that or any record, and I ended up doing it. So I am expected to help the team out to the best of my ability, and the points kind of fall into that category."

Helping the team out may be an understatement. Smith already set an NLL record for assists with 94, smashing the previous record of 84 with a game still to go.

To be able to dish it out and have so much success, what does that mean to Smith?

"It's pretty cool, to be honest," Smith said. "You look at those records, and you wonder, how do people even do that? Like I've said so many times, I think our offense is the best offense that I have been a part of in the past 10 years.

"Every guy can put the ball in the back of the net, so it makes my job easy, doing my thing and let them do the rest. I think the 100-point mark would be cool, but that's six away, but it would mean a lot to me."

With their finale coming up on April 30 and a cushion in the standings, the Bandits could let Smith run wild and go after those memorable milestones.