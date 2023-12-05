Bandits to play Colorado Mammoth in NLL Finals

The Buffalo Bandits are set to play the Colorado Mammoth for the second consecutive year in the NLL Finals.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The stage has officially been set for the National Lacrosse League Finals after the Colorado Mammoth beat the Calgary Roughnecks 9-7 on Saturday night to win the West Conference championship and advance to the finals.

The Buffalo Bandits earned their spot for the third consecutive season last week after beating their rival in the East, The Toronto Rock, in a two-game sweep.

The finals will be played in a best-of-3 format and will be the second straight year that these two teams will face each other on the biggest stage.

The Bandits will be seeking redemption after last year's 10-8 loss to the Mammoth while Colorado will be looking to get back-to-back titles. The Bandits are also hoping to get their first championship title since 2008.

The Bandits went 14-4 during the regular season to enter the playoffs as the top seed, so they will host Game 1 on Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. at the KeyBank Center.