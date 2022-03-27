It's time to hop on the Bandits bandwagon, if you haven't already

The Buffalo Bandits swept a weekend series with Halifax, clinching a National Lacrosse League playoff spot in the process.

The Buffalo Bandits clinched a playoff spot this weekend, beating the Halifax Thunderbirds 16-11 at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

The Bandits beat the Thunderbirds again by the same 16-11 score on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo now has 12 wins this season, after clinching the playoff berth with their 11th.

Dhane Smith leads the National Lacrosse League in points with 32 goals, 65 assists, and 97 points over 13 games.

Goalie Matt Vinc has 581 saves, 11 wins, and a 0.824 save percentage, which leads the league in all three categories.

The Bandits return to action on Thursday in Philadelphia against the Wings at 7:30 p.m.