Party in the Plaza is back for Bandits finals

Ahead of Game 1 of the NLL finals, Banditland can party in Alumni Plaza.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular party for Banditland is returning.

The Buffalo Bandits announced that Party in the Plaza will be returning on Saturday ahead of Game 2 in the NLL Finals.

The Bandits will be taking on the Colorado Mammoth again.

The party will kick off at 5 p.m. in Alumni Plaza and continue until the game at 7.

The party will have live music from JJ White and Mojo Sauce, food, drinks, and appearances from the Bandettes and Rax. Let's Go Buffalo letters will be out for people to take photos with in addition to a balloon display and a 360 photo booth.

The Buffalo Bandits earned their spot for the third consecutive season last week after beating their rival in the East, The Toronto Rock, in a two-game sweep.

The finals will be played in a best-of-3 format and will be the second straight year that these two teams will face each other on the biggest stage.

The Bandits will be seeking redemption after last year's 10-8 loss to the Mammoth while Colorado will be looking to get back-to-back titles. The Bandits are also hoping to get their first championship title since 2008.

The first 10,000 fans into the KeyBank Center for the game will get a free commemorative rally towel.