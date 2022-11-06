Bandits get a week of preparation ahead of series finale in Buffalo

With the loss in Colorado, the Bandits now turn their focus to Game 3 in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After losing 11-8 to the Mammoth in Game 2 of the NLL finals, Buffalo will now turn their attention to the series finale on Saturday night in Buffalo.

The Bandits lost a golden opportunity to fly home from the West coast with the trophy but after allowing five unanswered goals in the second half, Buffalo saw their 8-6 diminish as the team went on to lose by three goals.

After the loss, Bandits defenseman Steve Priolo talked about what the team needs to do to be better in Game 3.

"I think honestly man we have to approach it like we approached this, we have a week now to prepare. I thought we made good adjustments on defense, I don't know what, but did they score last game, 14 and 11 this time? Maybe, there are a couple we want back and a couple plays on defense that shouldn't happen so when we break down our system, they shouldn't get those opportunities and who knows maybe next time we keep them to less," Priolo said.

As far as the Bandits' offense, the team started extremely slow. Buffalo was held without a goal in the first period. Head coach John Tavares says the team has to be better on offense in Game 3.

"You know, we know we won't win with 8 goals. We need to get at least in the double digits, get at least 12, a lot of props to Colorado they came out on top today, but we need to go back to the drawing board to see what we need to correct." said coach Tavares.