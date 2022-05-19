Bandits' Smith using playoff game to raise money for families of shooting victims

The Bandits' Dhane Smith has started a positive donation trend ahead of this Saturday's playoff game, with all proceeds going to Tops shooting victims' families.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bandits superstar Dhane Smith is using his platform to raise awareness and help the families of the victims of the Tops shooting on Jefferson Avenue.

Smith and his teammates were joined by the Bills and the Sabres on Wednesday at Tops to cook food and bring some comfort to those in the community.

Dhane is now taking it a step further. He is using this week's National Lacrosse League Eastern Conference Finals game against Toronto and turning it into a fundraiser for the families impacted by the shooting.

Smith is donating $50 for every Bandits goal scored on Saturday night's game. In response to Smith's announcement, Dhane told 2 On Your Side's Brian Chojnacki that dozens of people have reached out to match his offer, including one man who is going to donate $500 per goal.

Buffalo is home. I wouldn’t be where I am today without this community always supporting me. It’s my turn to give back. For every goal scored by the Bandits this Saturday, I will be donating $50 to support the victims’ families from the unthinkable racist attack on the East Side. pic.twitter.com/I2bnpVVbBz — Dhane Smith (@dhanesmith92) May 17, 2022

"I have kind of calculated the people who said they would match the offer, and we can raise thousands of thousands of thousands of dollars if we can get 10 goals," Smith said. "That's so cool for the sport and the community to be this close, and to see everyone doing their part, it's awesome to see."

Smith is also going to auction off his game worn stick, shoes, and gloves and with all proceeds going to the families. That auction link can be found here.

Smith emphasized the importance of using his spotlight to make an impact.

"It's important to make a difference," he said. "I wasn't doing this for press, I wasn't doing this to stand out, I am doing it because it matters and because it is home."

A link to donate to the families directly can be found here.

The Bandits play on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Toronto.