Bandits bringing big energy, 6-0 for first time since 1996

The Bandits are playing some of their best lacrosse in recent years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is something special happening in Bandit land.

The team is bringing some big energy and playing their best lacrosse in recent years. Buffalo is lead by veteran Dhane Smith, who has an incredible 42 points in just six games this season.

Smith and the boys are buzzing around town. In last week's Bandits win, the team had over 9,000 fans in attendance, which is about 1,000 more than the Buffalo Sabres are averaging for their home games at KeyBank Center.

Winning is contagious, and when you put up big numbers week in and week out, you deserve this type of buzz. When asked about the success of the team and his ability to take command this season, Dhane Smith credits the evolution of the offense, saying it's the best offense he has seen in his nine seasons here in Buffalo.

"I used to get double-teamed, but now teams can't do that anymore, which is awesome," Dhane said. "Any given night I can give the ball to any of our offensive guys, and they will put the ball in the back of the net. I have a lot more assists this year than goals, and I am fine with that."

Of Smith's 42 points, 29 of them are assists.

Smith also referenced a recent viral quote from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on why he is having a career season.

"I just saw the other day, he nailed it on the head. Joe Burrow, he kind of said it's not about what you do when people are watching; you post your Instagram workouts or that type of stuff. It's about what you do behind the scenes," Smith said.

"You don't need to show people that you're working, you just need to be working. I took that to heart. I try to do that to the best of my ability. I know that guys are trying to take my spot, so I have to work that much harder."

Dhane and the Bandits have their eyes on a championship, with the way that they are playing, those expectations are more realistic than ever.