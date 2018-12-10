BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits will have some fun theme nights this upcoming season.

The team announced Friday the full list of theme nights for the 2018-2019 season:

Saturday, Dec. 1 vs Toronto: White Out Night

Friday, Dec. 28 vs. Vancouver: Kids’ Night Out

Saturday, Jan. 5 vs. Rochester: Hometown Heroes Night

Saturday, Jan. 19 vs. Philadelphia: Alumni Night

Saturday, Feb. 2 vs. Colorado: Tucker Out Lymphoma Night

Saturday, Feb. 16 vs. Calgary: Best Friend Night

Saturday, Mar. 9 vs. Georgia: Native American Night

Saturday, Mar. 23 vs. Toronto: '90s Night

Saturday, Apr. 20 vs. New England: Fan Appreciation Night

Bandits open their season at home on December 1 against the Toronto Rock.

