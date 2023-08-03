Niagara women defeat Rider to advance in MAAC tournament

The Purple Eagles took down the Broncs on Wednesday afternoon in Atlantic City to advance to the next round in the MAAC championship tournament.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara women's basketball team took down the Rider Broncs 67-64 on Wednesday afternoon in Atlantic City to advance to the next round in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament.

The women at Niagara led over the first three quarters of the game. The Purple Eagles led by three points after one quarter, seven points at the half, and eight points heading into the final quarter of the matchup.

It wasn't until the final two minutes when the Broncs started to rally and melt Niagara's eight point lead down to two. Aaliyah Parker forced a turnover with 15 seconds left on the clock, and soon after her sister, Angel Parker,took an offensive foul and was able to add one last point to the scoreboard, sealing the 67-64 win.

Speaking of the Parker sisters, the two combined for 35 points and 16 rebounds. Aaliyah Parker ended the night with a triple double with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 steals. Angel Parker finished with 17 points, three rebounds, and seven assists.

The Purple Eagles will now advance to the semifinals of the MAAC tournament.

