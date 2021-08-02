Niagara University men's basketball team pauses activities due to positive COVID-19 test

According to the university, the person who tested positive is a member of the team's "tier 1" personnel.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara University men's basketball team announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that team activities have been paused due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The team was initially scheduled to play at Iona on February 10; however, the university says this game has been postponed.

The university released a statement saying in part, "Niagara University is committed to the health and safety of the campus community during the pandemic and Niagara athletics continues to follow all local, state, MAAC and NCAA guidelines."